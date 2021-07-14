Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.