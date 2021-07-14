PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 163.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

PPL stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

