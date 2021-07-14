Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after acquiring an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.16 and a 1-year high of $200.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

