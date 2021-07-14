Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 282.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

