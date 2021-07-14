Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Quanterix reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 13,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $805,623.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,877 shares of company stock worth $2,164,230.

Quanterix stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

