Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Decreases By 99.7%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08.

Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $405,846.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

