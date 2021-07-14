Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Decreases By 99.7%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08.
Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.
In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $405,846.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AHT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.