Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Declines By 99.8%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIC stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Atlas Crest Investment has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

