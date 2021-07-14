Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Tops $740.51 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.28 or 0.00130107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $740.51 million and approximately $63.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00316554 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00171136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

