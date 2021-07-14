Base Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $525,585.31 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $525,585.31 and $14,741.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00004083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00825421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 565,543 coins and its circulating supply is 396,109 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

