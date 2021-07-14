Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Tops $3,477.28

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,477.28 and approximately $31.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,401.16 or 0.99704264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007000 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000881 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

