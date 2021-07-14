Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.730-$27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $823.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $772.97. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.