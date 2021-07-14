Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is National Pension Service’s Largest Position

National Pension Service raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 619,164 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Apple worth $2,546,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 165,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 439,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,678,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,556,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $190,180,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,287,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 77,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

