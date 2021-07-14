Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

