RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

RADA stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $609.44 million, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

