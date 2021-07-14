Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ellington Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $783.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 63,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

