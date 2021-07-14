Opsens (TSE:OPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from M Partners

Opsens (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at M Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OPS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OPS opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$239.94 million and a P/E ratio of 160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. Opsens has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

