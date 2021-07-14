Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Put Options (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,581 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,909% compared to the typical daily volume of 228 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.