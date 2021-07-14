Analysts Set Expectations for Société Générale Société anonyme’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.