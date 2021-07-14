Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Decreased by B. Riley

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,018,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

