Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$131.67.

TRI stock opened at C$126.57 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$91.03 and a 52 week high of C$127.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

