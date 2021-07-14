Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Lowered by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

CUBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,810,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

