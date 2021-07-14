Zacks Investment Research Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Sell

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.08.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 724.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 8.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.