POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PKX stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. POSCO has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that POSCO will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in POSCO by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in POSCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

