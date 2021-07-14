Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for BNP Paribas SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

