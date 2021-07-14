Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $33,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,354.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

