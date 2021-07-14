Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230,601 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $35,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

MMSI opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 895.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

