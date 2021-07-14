Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 134,739 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 134,739 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.56% of CTS worth $35,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CTS by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CTS by 95.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of CTS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth about $564,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE CTS opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.