Contrasting Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adtalem Global Education and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.12%. Zovio has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 261.57%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education -17.23% 11.34% 6.07% Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96%

Volatility & Risk

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Zovio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.05 billion 1.79 -$85.33 million $2.28 16.47 Zovio $397.12 million 0.20 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.96

Zovio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adtalem Global Education. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adtalem Global Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Zovio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs. The Chamberlain University offers educational services through its 22 campuses and online. This segment also operates medical and veterinary schools, such as American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Financial Services segment provides test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage lending. It operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists that provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers compliance training, mortgage licensure preparation, continuing education, and professional development in the banking and mortgage industries; and online and classroom programs in the areas of finance, accounting, and analytics. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

