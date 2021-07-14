Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:IRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:IRWD) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25.

NYSE:IRWD opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

