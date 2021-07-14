Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $36.16 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,820 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $36,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Discovery by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

