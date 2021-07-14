Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. FIL Ltd raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after acquiring an additional 881,738 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 528,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,566,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,684,980. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.