Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

