Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $1,372,800.00. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

