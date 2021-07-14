Brown Advisory Inc. Has $851,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $318.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $205.00 and a 1-year high of $321.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.09.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

