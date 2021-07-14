Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $881,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $208,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.