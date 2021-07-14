Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.