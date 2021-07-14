PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

