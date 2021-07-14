Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 7,916 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

ALXN stock opened at $185.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.84. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.