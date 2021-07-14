Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,678 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 116,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,380,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,838,000 after buying an additional 195,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 491,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.