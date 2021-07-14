Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $351.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.41.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.