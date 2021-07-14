Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

