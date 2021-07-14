Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 59,805 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 80.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,805 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

