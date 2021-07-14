Marc Ostryniec Sells 20,000 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 20,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,373,400.00.

NYSE LEVI opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

