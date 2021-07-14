Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,223 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 63,277 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of SEA worth $211,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.58.

Shares of SE opened at $280.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $297.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.