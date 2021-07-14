Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 55,283 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,283 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $184,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $563.04 per share, with a total value of $281,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $578.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.02. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.78 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

