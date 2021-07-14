Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Up 385.4% in June

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 385.4% from the June 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJWL opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Majic Wheels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.
About Majic Wheels
