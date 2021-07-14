Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Up 385.4% in June

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 385.4% from the June 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJWL opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Majic Wheels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

