Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 5,563,901 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 153.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $203,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAA. lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Under Armour stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

