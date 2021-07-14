Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 29,332 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Packaging Co. of America worth $173,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

