BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.92% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $176,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

BBIO stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.96.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

