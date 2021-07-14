iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,011 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $164,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

